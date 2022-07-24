Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 395,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,824,426 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.80.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $33.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 130.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

