Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) PT Lowered to $605.00 at Citigroup

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.72.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $511.17 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $358.37 and a 12-month high of $640.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.00 and its 200-day moving average is $531.60.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total value of $2,166,196.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,777,123.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $419,382,287. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

