Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Alley Co LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 148,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 817,078 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,456,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 291,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

