Peoples Bank OH Acquires 1,155 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after acquiring an additional 985,096 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.