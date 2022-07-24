Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives $72.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.68.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PNW opened at $70.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.00.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $783.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.15%.

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

