Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Up 4% After Earnings Beat

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $371.44 and last traded at $370.66. 6,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 390,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.57.

The specialty retailer reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.23. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pool from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $471.33.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after acquiring an additional 68,052 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $376.68 and its 200 day moving average is $422.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

