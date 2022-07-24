Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Potbelly from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. Potbelly has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.70 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Potbelly by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the period. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.