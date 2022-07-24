PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,588,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.55. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

