PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,561,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,864 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PPL by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,180,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PPL by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,895,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,895,000 after purchasing an additional 726,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $19,271,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average of $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

