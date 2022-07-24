Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

