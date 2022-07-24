Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

