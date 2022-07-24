Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 20.62. Professional Diversity Network has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 45.51% and a negative return on equity of 112.57%.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

