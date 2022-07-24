ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 64,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,306,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 77,395 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading

