Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Provident Financial to $15.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.55. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 25.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.42% of Provident Financial worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

