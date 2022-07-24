Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

