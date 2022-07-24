PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

PulteGroup Price Performance

PHM opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.