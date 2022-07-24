PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.19 and last traded at $47.16. Approximately 7,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,340,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

PulteGroup Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Articles

