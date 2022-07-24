Pzena Investment Management (PZN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PZN opened at $6.84 on Friday. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 206.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 131,594 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 60.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 90.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

