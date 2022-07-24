Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HWC. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $46.70 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

