Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALKGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 122,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

