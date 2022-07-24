Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,424,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 212,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 122,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.