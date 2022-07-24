QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,515 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $153.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

