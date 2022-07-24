Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $131.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.33 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DGX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,012 shares of company stock worth $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

