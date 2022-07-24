Raymond James Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $155.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.58.

ALL opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.22. Allstate has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $290,333,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth about $284,759,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $184,428,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

