Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI opened at $4.17 on Friday. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $91.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Reading International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

