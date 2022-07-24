RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Trading Down 2.3 %

RNWK stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.05.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RealNetworks

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,502,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 128,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,039.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell bought 113,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 266,067 shares of company stock worth $164,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Further Reading

