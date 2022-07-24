RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
RealNetworks Trading Down 2.3 %
RNWK stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.38. RealNetworks has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of RealNetworks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 568,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.
RealNetworks Company Profile
RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.
Further Reading
