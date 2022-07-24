Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Realty Income worth $23,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,142,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.43. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

