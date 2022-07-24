Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,300 ($63.36) price objective from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($101.61) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($100.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($83.68) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($95.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

