Redrow’s (RDW) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 710 ($8.49) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 725 ($8.67) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 980 ($11.72) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 811 ($9.70) to GBX 784 ($9.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redrow has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 837 ($10.01).

LON RDW opened at GBX 577.50 ($6.90) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 712.96. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 462.96 ($5.53) and a one year high of GBX 743.60 ($8.89). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 549.70.

In other news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($124,327.56).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

