Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $495,000 Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 17,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $703.29.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $581.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $608.32. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.70, for a total transaction of $6,218,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,651,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $544.09 per share, with a total value of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

