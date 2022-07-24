Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $157.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average is $166.90. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $145.54 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

