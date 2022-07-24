Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 801 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,963,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,147,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.76 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

