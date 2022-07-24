Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 304 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,421,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

TRU stock opened at $88.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.20.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.18.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

