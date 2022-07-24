Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

INDA opened at $41.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

