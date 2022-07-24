REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $45.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $31.17 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $130,003.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,821.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

