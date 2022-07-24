Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Burberry Group plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Burberry Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.09) to GBX 1,736 ($20.75) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.43) to GBX 2,070 ($24.75) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.26) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Burberry Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,713.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Burberry Group has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $30.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4234 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

