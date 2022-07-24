Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Wynn Resorts, Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz expects that the casino operator will earn $2.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Wynn Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 3.1 %

WYNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $61.73 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,768 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 54.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

