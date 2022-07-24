Reviewing China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) & Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) and Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 30.05% 11.65% 0.82%

Volatility & Risk

China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and Bank Hapoalim B.M., as provided by MarketBeat.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.97%. Given Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Hapoalim B.M. is more favorable than China Mengniu Dairy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank Hapoalim B.M. pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Mengniu Dairy and Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Mengniu Dairy $11.02 billion 1.70 $510.78 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim B.M. $5.05 billion 2.54 $1.51 billion N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim B.M. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Mengniu Dairy.

Summary

Bank Hapoalim B.M. beats China Mengniu Dairy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt. The Ice Cream Products segment produces and distributes ice cream. The Milk Powder Products segment produces and distributes milk powder. The Others segment engages in the provision of cheese and plant-based nutrition products, as well as trading business. It also offers organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers. The company offers its dairy products under the MENGNIU brand. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers financing for infrastructure projects, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; financing of working capital; syndication; credit-risk sales; financing of construction projects; dealing-room services; federal deposit insurance; and credit cards services. Further, it provides clearing of payment, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, and issuance management services. The company serves households, private-banking customers, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 175 branches, 601 external and 131 internal automatic teller machines, 126 external and 216 internal check-deposit machines, 30 information stations, 316 self-service stations, and 119 night safes. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

