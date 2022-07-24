Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51.
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
