Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $89.51.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

