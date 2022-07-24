Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,442,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.35.

ROK opened at $221.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

