Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,842 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $18,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 863,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $556,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

