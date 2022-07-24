Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) versus Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Critical Comparison

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) and Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rotork and Archaea Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rotork alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rotork 0 0 0 0 N/A Archaea Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Archaea Energy has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 109.15%. Given Archaea Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archaea Energy is more favorable than Rotork.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rotork $854.71 million 4.43 $120.16 million $0.66 26.29 Archaea Energy $77.13 million 21.37 -$23.90 million N/A N/A

This table compares Rotork and Archaea Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rotork has higher revenue and earnings than Archaea Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Archaea Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Archaea Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Rotork has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Archaea Energy has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rotork and Archaea Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rotork N/A N/A N/A Archaea Energy N/A N/A -9.66%

Summary

Archaea Energy beats Rotork on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rotork

(Get Rating)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators. It also provides gearboxes and valve accessories comprising multi-turn and quarter-turn gearboxes, smart position indicators, direct mount chain wheels, valve accessories, roto hammers, and master gear products. In addition, the company offers instrumentation and control products, such as instrument valves, controllers, and measurement products; and pneumatic valves and manifolds, which include air preparation equipment, poppet valves, spool valves, ancillaries, direct acting solenoid valves, slide valves, and impact pneumatic manifolds. Further, it provides power transmission products; and actuator workshop overhaul, field support, client support programme, planned shutdown support, valve automation center, technical support, and training services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, water and sewage, marine, and mining sectors. Rotork plc was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Bath, the United Kingdom.

About Archaea Energy

(Get Rating)

Archaea Energy Inc. operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.