Royal Mail (LON:RMG) PT Lowered to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 632 ($7.56) to GBX 360 ($4.30) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.83) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.44) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 480 ($5.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.87) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 426.88 ($5.10).

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 290.80 ($3.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 476.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 290.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.92. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 257.43 ($3.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 535.20 ($6.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.