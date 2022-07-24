RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $13.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,562,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,946,000 after purchasing an additional 546,213 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RPT Realty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,838,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 459,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT stock opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $892.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. RPT Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

