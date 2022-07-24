Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts expect Rush Enterprises to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.7 %

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $41.09 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Rush Enterprises

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,553,000 after purchasing an additional 79,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.