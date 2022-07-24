Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($21.21) to €20.00 ($20.20) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.90 ($19.09) to €19.20 ($19.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($20.71) to €19.00 ($19.19) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

About Ryanair

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.