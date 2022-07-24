Ryanair (RYAAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts expect Ryanair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $70.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.34. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 26.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 7.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
