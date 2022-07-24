Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Shelton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock opened at $182.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.23. The company has a market cap of $181.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.51.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $153,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,294,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

