Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stake Lessened by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,958,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

SRPT stock opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.28 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.