Scotgold Resources’ (SGZ) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Scotgold Resources Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of SGZ stock opened at GBX 73 ($0.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £43.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 73.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. Scotgold Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 55.25 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.08).
About Scotgold Resources
Recommended Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Receive News & Ratings for Scotgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.