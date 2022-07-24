SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Down 6.4%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.91 and last traded at $78.08. 49,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,866,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. CICC Research started coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.87.

SEA Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SEA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in SEA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,563 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,854 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

