Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Downgraded by Summit Insights

Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $76.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.53. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 331.48% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

